 Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled
Here's a lowdown on all the things that Apple is unveiling at the event in Cupertino. The tech giant has just unveiled the AirPods Pro 3.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
AirPods Pro 3 | Apple

Apple has begun its keynote at Apple Park, Cupertino. The event is being live streamed for all users to see. Apple has just unveiled the AirPods Pro 3. The AirPods Pro 3 comes with 2x better active noise cancellation than the previous generation AirPods Pro 3. It comes with features like real-time translation powered by Apple Intelligence. Furthermore, the new AirPods Pro 3 come with new foam infused eartips as well.

The AirPods Pro 3 is priced at $249 and will be available from September 19.

AirPods Pro 3 features

The new AirPods Pro 3 is said to offer up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC, and up to 10 hours at transparency mode with hearing aid.

This is a developing story....

