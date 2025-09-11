 Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And Blinkit
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAmazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And Blinkit

Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And Blinkit

Currently, only a few pincodes in Mumbai will have the 10-minute Amazon Now delivery available. This service will compete with Zepto and Blinkit, which are dominating the Mumbai quick commerce space currently.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Amazon | File Image

E-commerce major Amazon on Thursday said it has expanded its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to select parts of Mumbai, following successful rollouts in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Amazon has opened more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres across the three cities to enable faster deliveries and plans to open hundreds more by the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

"We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25 percent month over month... Driven by this success, we've expanded to over 100 micro-fulfilment centres and plan to add hundreds more across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai," Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, said.

Amazon Now, currently operational in select pincodes, will continue expanding and plans to launch in other cities in the coming months, the company said.

FPJ Shorts
Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages
Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages
Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden
Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Ralph Lauren Show Into Their Own Fashion Date Night In New York
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Ralph Lauren Show Into Their Own Fashion Date Night In New York
'Lost Power For Opposing Lord Ram's Birthplace, Raising Issue Of Lipulekh': Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli's Anti-India Rant Continues After Ouster Following Gen Z Protest
'Lost Power For Opposing Lord Ram's Birthplace, Raising Issue Of Lipulekh': Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli's Anti-India Rant Continues After Ouster Following Gen Z Protest

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages

Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages

Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And...

Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And...

AI In Healthcare: Can ChatGPT Replace Human Nutritionists?

AI In Healthcare: Can ChatGPT Replace Human Nutritionists?

TCS Rolls Out Chiplet Design Services For Next-Gen Semiconductors

TCS Rolls Out Chiplet Design Services For Next-Gen Semiconductors

Google Mocks iPhone 17 Launch With New 'Generation Gap' Video, Mocks Lack Of Siri Apple Intelligence

Google Mocks iPhone 17 Launch With New 'Generation Gap' Video, Mocks Lack Of Siri Apple Intelligence