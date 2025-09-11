 Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechGrammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages

Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages

Grammarly is adding support for Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

Grammarly, the leading AI-powered writing assistant, has announced a significant expansion, adding support for Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian. This marks the company's first venture beyond English, addressing the growing need for seamless multilingual communication in today's globalised world.

The new features, now available in beta for all Grammarly users, include real-time grammar and spelling corrections, paragraph-level rewrites for tone and style adjustments, and in-line translation into 19 languages. These tools aim to streamline workflows by eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps for writing and translation. According to Grammarly, early testing with over one million users showed strong adoption, highlighting the demand for multilingual writing support.

"Our customers have been asking for multilingual support, and we're meeting them where they are," said Ailian Gan, Director of Product Management at Grammarly, in a company blog post. The features are accessible across Grammarly's Free, Pro, Enterprise, and Education plans on platforms like Windows, Mac, and Chrome.

With 40 million daily active users, Grammarly aims to enhance its offerings further, planning to introduce advanced clarity suggestions in the new languages starting later this year. This expansion reinforces Grammarly's commitment to empowering clear, confident communication worldwide.

FPJ Shorts
Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages
Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages
Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden
Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Ralph Lauren Show Into Their Own Fashion Date Night In New York
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Ralph Lauren Show Into Their Own Fashion Date Night In New York
'Lost Power For Opposing Lord Ram's Birthplace, Raising Issue Of Lipulekh': Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli's Anti-India Rant Continues After Ouster Following Gen Z Protest
'Lost Power For Opposing Lord Ram's Birthplace, Raising Issue Of Lipulekh': Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli's Anti-India Rant Continues After Ouster Following Gen Z Protest

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages

Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages

Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And...

Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And...

AI In Healthcare: Can ChatGPT Replace Human Nutritionists?

AI In Healthcare: Can ChatGPT Replace Human Nutritionists?

TCS Rolls Out Chiplet Design Services For Next-Gen Semiconductors

TCS Rolls Out Chiplet Design Services For Next-Gen Semiconductors

Google Mocks iPhone 17 Launch With New 'Generation Gap' Video, Mocks Lack Of Siri Apple Intelligence

Google Mocks iPhone 17 Launch With New 'Generation Gap' Video, Mocks Lack Of Siri Apple Intelligence