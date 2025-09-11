Grammarly Announces Multilingual Support, Expands AI Writing To Five New Languages

Grammarly, the leading AI-powered writing assistant, has announced a significant expansion, adding support for Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian. This marks the company's first venture beyond English, addressing the growing need for seamless multilingual communication in today's globalised world.

The new features, now available in beta for all Grammarly users, include real-time grammar and spelling corrections, paragraph-level rewrites for tone and style adjustments, and in-line translation into 19 languages. These tools aim to streamline workflows by eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps for writing and translation. According to Grammarly, early testing with over one million users showed strong adoption, highlighting the demand for multilingual writing support.

"Our customers have been asking for multilingual support, and we're meeting them where they are," said Ailian Gan, Director of Product Management at Grammarly, in a company blog post. The features are accessible across Grammarly's Free, Pro, Enterprise, and Education plans on platforms like Windows, Mac, and Chrome.

With 40 million daily active users, Grammarly aims to enhance its offerings further, planning to introduce advanced clarity suggestions in the new languages starting later this year. This expansion reinforces Grammarly's commitment to empowering clear, confident communication worldwide.