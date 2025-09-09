Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Air With All-Day Battery Life, 48-Megapixel Fusion Camera Launched

iPhone 17 Air has finally been unveiled. Apple CEO Tim Cook took centrestage to unveil four models - the iPhone 17, the new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is its 'thinnest smartphone ever' with only 5.5mm slim. Apple says that it had to redesign its entire 'atomic plateau' to achieve this level of sleekness.

iPhone 17 Air specifications and features

There is a 6.5 inch 120Hz ProMotion display that offers 3x better scratch resistance, and a back glass that is 4x more resistance to cracks than previous one. The phone has a titanium frame for more durability. Apple claims it to be 'more durable than any other iPhone' . The iPhone 17 Air packs a five-core A19 Pro chip and integrates N1 wireless network.

The iPhone 17 Air is said to come with a C1x modem that is said to be 2x faster than the previous generation. Apple says that the iPhone 17 Air is the most 'power effecient iPhone ever'. As for camera, there is a 48-megapixel fusion camera system that also includes a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto sensor. Camera features include 26mm focal length, f/1.6 aperture. Up front, there is the 24-megapixel selfie sensor. The iPhone 17 Air comes with an eSIM-only design.

Apple has integrated Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone 17 Air that anticipates when you may run out of battery. The phone will give all-day battery life, Apple claims. Apple has also unveiled case and body strap accessories alongside.

This is a developing story....