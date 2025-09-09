 Supreme Court Compares Ulhasnagar Police Station Firing Case To ‘Singham’ Scene
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSupreme Court Compares Ulhasnagar Police Station Firing Case To ‘Singham’ Scene

Supreme Court Compares Ulhasnagar Police Station Firing Case To ‘Singham’ Scene

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta was hearing the bail plea of Kunal Dilip Patil against a Bombay High Court order which refused to grant him bail in the 2024 case.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday compared the dramatic Ulhasnagar police station firing case of 2024 to a scene straight out of the Bollywood movie Singham, reports barandbench.com.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta was hearing the bail plea of Kunal Dilip Patil against a Bombay High Court order which refused to grant him bail in the 2024 case.

Patil stands accused of restraining the bodyguard of ex-corporator Mahesh Gaikwad during a shootout inside the station, which stemmed from a bitter political rivalry and land dispute between former MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Mahesh Gaikwad.

“This gave us the memory of ' Singham'. It should be the story with the tagline from this story only,” Justice Sandeep Mehta orally remarked.

FPJ Shorts
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin September 12
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin September 12
NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man
NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man
Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan
Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan
Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max With 256GB Starting Storage, Triple 48-Megapixel Fusion Cameras Launched In India
Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max With 256GB Starting Storage, Triple 48-Megapixel Fusion Cameras Launched In India

Appearing for Patil, senior advocate Siddharth Dave argued that he was not the one who opened fire and was not even inside the cabin at the time of the incident.

Dave further pointed out that Patil was not named in the original FIR, entered the cabin only after the firing and that his alleged role is comparable to that of co-accused who have already been granted bail.

Read Also
CP Radhakrishnan Elected The New Vice President Of India; Gets 452 Votes
article-image

At this stage, Justice Sandeep Mehta asked whether the firing had actually occurred inside a police station. Dave clarified that it was the MLA who fired from within the cabin.

After hearing the submissions, the Court issued notice to the State of Maharashtra and permitted the petitioner to implead the victims as respondent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man

NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy, Questions Mumbai Man

Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan

Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan

Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹1.38 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Challan’ App

Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹1.38 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Challan’ App

Chlorine Gas Leak At STEM Water Plant In Bhiwandi: 5 Hospitalized, 1 In ICU

Chlorine Gas Leak At STEM Water Plant In Bhiwandi: 5 Hospitalized, 1 In ICU

Supreme Court Compares Ulhasnagar Police Station Firing Case To ‘Singham’ Scene

Supreme Court Compares Ulhasnagar Police Station Firing Case To ‘Singham’ Scene