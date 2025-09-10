Mumbai Politics: Eknath Shinde Mobilises Shiv Sena Cadre Ahead Of BMC Elections | Sourced

With the upcoming local body elections approaching, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has instructed party leaders, office bearers, and workers to shift into action mode, address ward-level issues, and actively engage with citizens.

Review Meeting at Nirmal Bhavan

After the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Shinde held a review session at Nirmal Bhavan with Shiv Sena ministers and senior leaders. During the meeting, he urged the party cadre to hit the ground running, resolve issues in their constituencies, and prepare for the electoral battle ahead.

BMC Becomes Political Focus

Political attention is now turning toward the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where all parties are aiming to strengthen their presence. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently expressed confidence that the BJP will claim the mayor’s post in Mumbai. In response, the Shiv Sena, as part of the Mahayuti alliance, has begun intensifying its strategy to consolidate support.

Highlighting Successful Schemes

Shinde highlighted that schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched during his tenure as Chief Minister, had significantly benefited the Mahayuti during the 2024 Assembly elections. With civic polls expected within the next three to four months, he emphasized that the alliance must build further momentum to replicate its success.

Monitoring Implementation of Works

During the meeting, Shinde also reviewed the progress of works assigned to respective ministers in earlier sessions. He sought updates to ensure that promises made to citizens are being delivered on time.

