CP Radhakrishnan Elected The New Vice President Of India; Gets 452 Votes

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Chandrapuram Ponnusamy (CP) Radhakrishnan elected to be the next Vice President of India as he won the Vice-Presidential poll on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan defeated the joint Opposition candidate former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy.

NDA candidate secured 452 votes while the INDIA bloc nominee got 300 votes.

Announcing the result, Rajya Sabha General Secretary PC Modi stated, "NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes."

Voting to elect India's next Vice President began at 10 am on Tuesday and continued till 5 pm. PM Modi was the first among the members to cast his vote.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan, born October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, is a veteran BJP leader with over four decades of political experience. Currently serving as Maharashtra's 24th Governor since July last year, he previously governed Jharkhand (February 2023-July 2024) and briefly held additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry.

Beginning his political journey in the 1970s through the RSS, Radhakrishnan served as BJP Tamil Nadu State President (2004-2007) and was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, a rare achievement for Tamil Nadu BJP leaders. Belonging to the Gounder community, he represents important OBC leadership within the party.

A Business Administration graduate, Radhakrishnan was a college-level table tennis champion and long-distance runner, with interests in cricket and volleyball, showcasing his diverse personal profile beyond politics.