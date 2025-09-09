PM Modi Announces ₹1,600 Crore Flood Relief For Punjab

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who undertook an aerial survey of flood-ravaged areas of Punjab on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty.

He also announced that there will be an advance release of the second instalment of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The prime minister further announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured; According to official information, while over 3.87 lakh people have been affected due to devastating floods, at least 51 people have lost life in the state till date.

Modi, who met some of the affected families and offered condolences, also held a meeting with the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other volunteers and praised their efforts. He said that the Central government would extend all help for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected areas.

Stressing on the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover, he said this would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under “Special Project’’ submitted by Government of Punjab for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods.

Government schools damaged in the recent floods in Punjab will be financially supported, he said and added the Union government had also sent inter-ministerial Central teams to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered and that it will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the State.