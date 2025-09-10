Congress In Action Mode: Targets OBC Quota, LoP, Safety bill

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar | File Photo

The state Congress unit has suddenly swung into action mode over multiple issues. While seeking cooperation from the ruling Mahayuti on one hand, the party simultaneously appeared combative over alleged voter fraud, the Public Safety Bill and the Maratha reservation issue.

Claim for LoP Posts

On Tuesday, a Congress delegation comprising senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, Assembly group leader Vijay Wadettiwar and deputy legislature party leader Amin Patel met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting reportedly focused on the posts of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in both the state assembly and the legislative council.

The party has staked its claim to the post of LoP in the state council, citing its numerical edge of one member over the Shiv Sena (UBT). The party has proposed Satej alias Bunty Patil for the position. In the state assembly, however, the Congress is backing UBT group leader Bhaskar Jadhav for the same post. The delegation urged Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Fadnavis to take an early decision on the matter.

Allegations of Voter Fraud in Rajura

While the delegation was meeting the Speaker and the CM, the party also alleged large-scale voter fraud in the Rajura assembly constituency of Chandrapur district. Drawing parallels with the Mahadevapura case, Congress leaders warned that they would move court if no action was taken within a month.

Details of Fake Voter Registrations

Atul Londhe, the party spokesperson, alleged that no action was taken in the last 11 months since the lodging of an FIR against bogus online voter registrations in Rajura.

According to the party, between October 1 and October 15, 2024, as many as 11,667 fake voters were registered online in the Rajura constituency. Out of these, 6,853 names were deleted, said Subhash Dhote, the Chandrapur district Congress chief, who was the party candidate.

Allegations Against BJP Candidate

He also alleged that no action has been taken, despite the BJP's Rajura candidate being caught with Rs61 lakh in cash and election material by the Election Commission's flying squad team. Dhote lost the election to BJP’s Deorao Bhongle by 2,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the party will participate in an agitation against the Public Safety Bill, a call for which has been issued by the entire opposition, including the Congress, the NCP(SP), UBT, CPM, CPI, PWP and other like-minded political outfits.

Terming the bill as dictatorial, the Congress has said that it was introduced in the garb of controlling urban naxalism. The opposition parties will hold agitations at the district and taluka levels across the state.

Maratha Reservation Protest

The Congress, in a meeting with the OBC leaders, has decided to launch an agitation against the state government's decision on the Maratha reservation.

