 Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Seeks Solapur Collector Report On Viral Video Pf Ajit Pawar Allegedly Pressuring IPS Officer
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Seeks Solapur Collector Report On Viral Video Pf Ajit Pawar Allegedly Pressuring IPS Officer

The controversy erupted after Solapur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anjana Krishna, along with her team, reached Kurdu village following complaints of illegal excavation.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:49 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in conversation. | ANI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that a detailed report has been sought from the Solapur district collector regarding the viral video of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar allegedly pressuring IPS officer Anjana Krishna to stop action against illegal excavation in Madha taluka’s Kurdu village.

The controversy erupted after Solapur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anjana Krishna, along with her team, reached Kurdu village following complaints of illegal excavation. At the site, NCP worker Baba Jagtap reportedly called Ajit Pawar, after which a video surfaced showing Pawar warning the officer over the phone. The video has since triggered widespread criticism and demands for action against Pawar.

Speaking on the matter, Fadnavis said, “Whatever legal procedures were necessary have been followed. Ajit Pawar has also provided his clarification. Many times, the actual situation on the ground differs from what is written in representations”.

