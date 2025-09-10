 Shahapur Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search Of Ganesh Visarjan
NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Shahapur Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: Third Devotee’s Body Recovered After Three-Day Search | Representational Pic

Three days after an extensive search operation involving the fire department, the local disaster management team, and fishermen, the body of the third missing devotee, a 35-year-old man, was retrieved from the Bharangi River in Shahapur on Tuesday.

Attempt to Save Companion Turns Fatal

The victim had drowned while attempting to save Sarvajanik Mitra Mandal worker Pratik Munde on the eleventh day of Ganesh Visarjan. Earlier, the bodies of two devotees had already been recovered, while three others managed to escape after jumping into the river during the rescue attempt.

Details of the Incident

The drowning incident occurred on Saturday evening during the visarjan procession in Shahapur.
The deceased have been identified as, Pratik Mohan Munde (21) – retrieved on Saturday night, Dattu Madhukar Kote (30) – recovered on Sunday afternoon, Kuldeep Jakhare (35) – found on Tuesday after a three-day search.

Strong Currents Led to Drowning

The tragedy unfolded around 7:30 PM on Saturday in the Bharangi River near Mundewadi, Shahapur. According to police, members of the Shiv Tej Mitra Mandal had gathered for idol immersion. During the ritual, Pratik reportedly swam about 30 to 50 meters away from the immersion point when strong currents, caused by heavy rainfall, pulled him under. Seeing him struggle, five companions rushed into the river to rescue him. Unfortunately, two of them also drowned, while the remaining three managed to escape.

Police Confirmation

Mukesh Dhage, Senior Police Inspector of Shahapur Police Station, said that Jakhare’s body was finally located on Tuesday at the riverbank, about one kilometer from the incident spot. The body had decomposed due to prolonged submersion. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

