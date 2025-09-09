 Mumbai News: BMC Uses Over A Million Litres Of Tanker, Well Water For Artificial Ganesh Visarjan Ponds
The BMC created 290 artificial ponds for Ganeshotsav, consuming millions of litres of water from tankers and wells due to a ban on natural immersions. The court ruled that idols under six feet must be submerged in these ponds.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Mumbai News: BMC Uses Over A Million Litres Of Tanker, Well Water For Artificial Ganesh Visarjan Ponds | File

Mumbai: Despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) receiving accolades for the establishment of 290 artificial ponds during this year's Ganeshotsav, millions of liters of water were consumed for these ten-day immersions. The artificial ponds were filled by using tankers and pumping water from wells. The number of artificial ponds was raised this year by the Municipal Corporation because of the prohibition on immersion in natural water bodies.

As the controversy regarding the prohibition of POP idols reached the judicial system, the court mandated that all idols under six feet be submerged in artificial ponds throughout this year's Ganeshotsav. The court permitted idols exceeding six feet in height to be submerged in natural water bodies.

Consequently, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has raised the number of artificial ponds this year. In the previous year, 204 man-made ponds were established. This year, their total was raised to 290. As a result of the formation of so many ponds, countless litres of water were utilised in these man-made ponds over a period of ten days, according to report by Loksatta.

Lakhs Of Litres Used In Artificial Ponds

The municipal officials informed that the municipality does not have the data on the total amount of water used in the ten days of Ganeshotsav. Private tanker drivers and owners supplied water to these artificial ponds. When asked about this, they said that the artificial ponds were small and large in size.

Therefore, five to six tankers of water had to be filled in a small lake at a time. Whereas, if it was a large lake, seven to eight tankers of water had to be poured. Therefore, on average, fifty thousand liters of water was required for one lake per day.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation had created 290 ponds across Mumbai. Also, four-day immersions of one and a half days, five days, six and seven days and ten days were held. Therefore, the tanker drivers have expressed the possibility that lakhs of liters of water were used for this immersion. For this artificial lake, the tanker drivers had brought this water from their traditional water source i.e. wells, bore wells.

