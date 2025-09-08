Navi Mumbai Embraces Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: Over 25,000 Idols Immersed In Artificial Ponds | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

More than 10,000 families in Navi Mumbai opted for eco-friendly clay (shadu) idols during Ganesh Chaturthi this year, while over 25,000 idols — accounting for nearly 57 percent of the total were immersed in artificial ponds. Responding to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) call for a greener festival, citizens clearly preferred artificial ponds to natural water bodies.

Record Participation in Eco-Friendly Idol Immersions

According to official figures, a total of 45,394 Ganesh idols were installed across the city during the 10-day festival. Of these, 25,676 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, compared to 18,050 in natural ponds.

Festival Peaks on Key Days

Immersion activity peaked on key festival days. On the one-and-a-half-day mark, 10,146 idols were immersed, with 6,667 in natural ponds and 3,479 in artificial ponds. On the fifth day, 7,334 immersions took place, of which 2,255 were in natural ponds and 5,079 in artificial ponds. The seventh day saw the highest activity, with 18,236 immersions — 4,042 in natural ponds and 11,235 in artificial ponds. On the final tenth day, 10,678 idols were immersed, including 5,095 in natural ponds and 5,583 in artificial ponds.

Division-Wise Insights

The division-wise data shows strong participation in artificial ponds across several nodes. Belapur reported 1,769 immersions in natural ponds compared to 5,025 in artificial ponds. Nerul saw 2,372 immersions in natural ponds and 3,339 in artificial ponds. Vashi recorded 2,782 immersions in natural ponds and 1,034 in artificial ponds. Koparkhairane reported 2,254 idols immersed in natural ponds and 2,115 in artificial ponds. Airoli showed the sharpest contrast with 248 immersions in natural ponds against 2,834 in artificial ponds, while Digha registered 499 immersions in natural ponds and 66 in artificial ponds.

Municipal Commissioner Applauds Citizens

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde praised the citizens for embracing eco-friendly celebrations. "Residents gave an excellent response to the appeal for celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh festival. The event was peaceful and smooth. Artificial ponds received strong participation, and idols immersed there will be disposed of respectfully, maintaining their sanctity, in line with court guidelines,” he said.

Respectful Disposal of Idols Ensured

The NMMC confirmed that idols collected from artificial ponds have been safely stored at CBD and will undergo respectful disposal as per judicial directions.