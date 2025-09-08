 Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary

Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary

Organizers said the rally aims to draw the attention of the Central Government towards the demand for naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after the activist. " While the proposal has cleared state-level procedures, it remains pending at the Centre even as the airport nears inauguration," said the organisor.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
DB Patil | FPJ

A planning meeting was held for the upcoming Car Rally to mark the birth centenary year of social activist D.B Patil.

The rally, scheduled for September 14, is being organized by Dharmaveer Charitable Trust to mark.

Around 41 organizations and more than 150 representatives from Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad districts are expected to participate in the event.

Organizers said the rally aims to draw the attention of the Central Government towards the demand for naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after the activist. " While the proposal has cleared state-level procedures, it remains pending at the Centre even as the airport nears inauguration," said the organisor.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary
Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary
IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad as Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s 1,500th Birth Anniversary
IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad as Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s 1,500th Birth Anniversary
Aly Goni Receives Death Threats For Not Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, Warns Trolls Abusing GF Jasmin Bhasin: 'Himmat Hai Toh Mere Samne...'
Aly Goni Receives Death Threats For Not Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, Warns Trolls Abusing GF Jasmin Bhasin: 'Himmat Hai Toh Mere Samne...'
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 8, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 8, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw

The meeting held on Sunday was held at the Thane District Koli Samaj Hall in Chendani Kolivada and chaired by Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre.

Read Also
Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God'...
article-image

"It will begin at Bhiwandi Mankoli and pass through Thane, Navi Mumbai, Diba Patil International Airport, Chinchpada Owla, and conclude at Jasai," said an organisor.

Speakers at the meeting highlighted Patil’s remarkable contribution to farmers, project-affected families, and the sons of the soil, including his role in tenancy laws, rehabilitation policies, the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, OBC reservation, and the law against female foeticide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary

Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary

IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad as Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s...

IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates Eid-e-Milad as Thousands Join Processions Marking Prophet Muhammad’s...

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹13.83 Crore, 2 Passengers Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹13.83 Crore, 2 Passengers Arrested

Thane Crime: 76-Year-Old Woman Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth ₹58,000 In Dombivli Rickshaw

Thane Crime: 76-Year-Old Woman Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth ₹58,000 In Dombivli Rickshaw

Eid-E-Milad 2025: Traffic Diversions Announced In Mumbai, Check Alternate Routes

Eid-E-Milad 2025: Traffic Diversions Announced In Mumbai, Check Alternate Routes