Navi Mumbai News: Car Rally Planned On September 14 To Mark DB Patil’s Birth Centenary

DB Patil | FPJ

A planning meeting was held for the upcoming Car Rally to mark the birth centenary year of social activist D.B Patil.

The rally, scheduled for September 14, is being organized by Dharmaveer Charitable Trust to mark.

Around 41 organizations and more than 150 representatives from Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad districts are expected to participate in the event.

Organizers said the rally aims to draw the attention of the Central Government towards the demand for naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after the activist. " While the proposal has cleared state-level procedures, it remains pending at the Centre even as the airport nears inauguration," said the organisor.

The meeting held on Sunday was held at the Thane District Koli Samaj Hall in Chendani Kolivada and chaired by Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre.

"It will begin at Bhiwandi Mankoli and pass through Thane, Navi Mumbai, Diba Patil International Airport, Chinchpada Owla, and conclude at Jasai," said an organisor.

Speakers at the meeting highlighted Patil’s remarkable contribution to farmers, project-affected families, and the sons of the soil, including his role in tenancy laws, rehabilitation policies, the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, OBC reservation, and the law against female foeticide.