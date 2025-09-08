 Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God' Says Netizens
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Thai celebrating Ganesh Visarjan 2025 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@crazy_indian_nomad)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 may have officially concluded, but the spirit of devotion and celebration continues to shine online. A heartwarming video is now making waves on social media, showing people of the Thai community joyfully participating in Ganesh Visarjan 2025 in the heart of Mumbai. The clip has quickly captured the attention of netizens, who are showering it with love.

Thailand celebrating Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai

The viral video, shared a day ago, features a group of Thai devotees carrying an idol of Lord Ganesha in their hands while chanting the traditional call, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” The visarjan procession reportedly took place at Mumbai’s iconic Girgaon Chowpatty, a location known for immersing some of the city’s most revered Ganpati idols.

Their act not only reflects devotion but also beautifully represents cultural harmony, showing how faith transcends borders.

Check out the video below:

According to media reports, this is not the first time the Thai community has taken part in the festival. For the past few years, they have actively joined Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, further strengthening the bond between India and Thailand through shared traditions and spirituality.

Netizens react

The internet has been flooded with emotional responses to the video. One user commented, "Whole Thailand is colored in Bappa’s devotion 😍🔥❤️." Another wrote, "👏👏👏 we respect these people."

A particularly touching remark read, “Divided by Borders, United By God 🙏🏻,” which quickly became the sentiment echoed by many. The comment sections also turned into a virtual visarjan ground, with users chanting, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” in unison.

This viral moment highlights how Lord Ganesha’s blessings and celebrations reach far beyond India, uniting people across cultures and nations.

