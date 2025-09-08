 Did Shantanu Naidu Just CONFIRM His Relationship? Ratan Tata's Close Friend Shares First Pictures With Rumoured Girlfriend
Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Shantanu Naidu wrote, "Our souls didn’t meet, they remembered," hinting at a romantic relationship.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Shantanu Naidu with rumoured girlfriend | Image Courtesy: Shantanu Naidu Instagram

Shantanu Naidu, the trusted aide of the late business icon Ratan Tata, has set social media abuzz after he posted a carousel of six pictures on Instagram featuring a mysterious woman. Though her face was carefully hidden in every shot, his heartfelt caption and choice of emojis, a mended heart and a nazar amulet, sparked speculation of a budding romance.

Does Shantanu Naidu have a girlfriend?

Sharing a series of pictures, Naidu wrote, "Our souls didn’t meet, they remembered," sending fans and followers into a frenzy.

In the photo series, the two are seen in different settings, playfully posing in a selfie where she hides behind him, enjoying a candid moment, chatting on a train platform, sitting by the fountain at London’s National Gallery, sharing a quiet restaurant pose, and finally, exchanging a tender look as she shields her face with her hand.

Each picture has only deepened curiosity, with many speculating that the woman is his rumoured girlfriend. When one user teased, "Tell me this is AI,” Naidu cheekily responded, “No,” adding three mended-heart emojis.

Who is Shantanu Naidu?

At 32, Shantanu Naidu is far more than Ratan Tata’s close confidant. He first joined Tata Group as an engineering intern and steadily rose to become General Manager at Tata Trusts, known for his sharp vision and innovative thinking.

An alumnus of Savitribai Phule Pune University and Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management, Naidu has been recognised with awards like the Hemmeter Entrepreneurship Award. His rare bond with Ratan Tata has often drawn attention, and now, it’s his personal life that’s in the spotlight.

