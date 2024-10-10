 Intern To Youngest Manager At Tata Group: How Did 31-Year-Old Shantanu Naidu Bagged This Top Position?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIntern To Youngest Manager At Tata Group: How Did 31-Year-Old Shantanu Naidu Bagged This Top Position?

Intern To Youngest Manager At Tata Group: How Did 31-Year-Old Shantanu Naidu Bagged This Top Position?

Shantanu Naidu was born in Pune in 1993 and graduated with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata & Shantanu Naidu | LinkedIn/ Shantanu Naidu

Ratan Tata's assistant, Shantanu Naidu is often considered his closest friend. Naidu who is the youngest manager at Tata Industries also serves as the General Manager at Tata Group. He also advised Tata about investing into startups.

Shantanu Naidu was born in Pune in 1993 and graduated with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014. He then pursued a master's degree in business administration from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management, where he participated in several notable events and was awarded the prestigious Hemmeter Entrepreneurship Award and a prize in the Johnson Leadership Case Competition.

How did he meet Ratan Tata?

One of Shantanu's earliest entrepreneurial ventures was designing dog collars with reflectors, which quickly gained attention from local newspapers. This innovative idea soon reached Ratan Tata, who was impressed by Shantanu's initiative and asked him to join his company.

FPJ Shorts
ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 545 Constable (Driver) Positions, Apply By November 6, Check Eligibility, Selection Process & More
ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 545 Constable (Driver) Positions, Apply By November 6, Check Eligibility, Selection Process & More
From Zudio To Zara: Renowned Brands Run By Ratan Tata's Tata Group
From Zudio To Zara: Renowned Brands Run By Ratan Tata's Tata Group
JAM 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Apply Here At jam2025.iitd.ac.in
JAM 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Apply Here At jam2025.iitd.ac.in
'Homemade Parsi Food': Ratan Tata's Chef Parvez Patel Shared The Industrialist's Favourite Dishes
'Homemade Parsi Food': Ratan Tata's Chef Parvez Patel Shared The Industrialist's Favourite Dishes

Tata also backed his initiative, 'motopaws' which now operates across 17 cities in India.

Read Also
From Noel Tata To Leah Tata: Know About The Educational Qualifications & Career Milestones Of Tata...
article-image

However, Shantanu requested to defer the offer as he was set to attend Cornell University. True to his word, Shantanu joined Tata Trusts in 2018 after completing his studies.

From intern to manager

Shantanu also worked as a business strategy intern back in 2017 for Tata Trusts. He was then promoted to the position of Deputy General Manager in 2018. Even before this, however, he interned with Tata technologies as Engineering intern in the year 2009.

In 2021, Shantanu made headlines again with the launch of the Goodfellows project, an initiative aimed at supporting elderly individuals living alone. As Tata's assistant, Shantanu continues to make a positive impact, combining his business acumen with social responsibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 545 Constable (Driver) Positions, Apply By November 6,...

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 545 Constable (Driver) Positions, Apply By November 6,...

JAM 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Apply Here At jam2025.iitd.ac.in

JAM 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Apply Here At jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Begins; Check Fees, Required Documents & More

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Begins; Check Fees, Required Documents & More

Karnataka Government Withdraws Grace Marks Policy For SSLC 2025 Exams

Karnataka Government Withdraws Grace Marks Policy For SSLC 2025 Exams

CTET December 2024 Rescheduled By CBSE; Check New Date HERE!

CTET December 2024 Rescheduled By CBSE; Check New Date HERE!