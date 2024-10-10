From Noel Tata To Leah Tata: Know About The Educational Qualifications & Career Milestones Of Tata Group's Potential Successors

Ratan Tata & Noel Tata | File / Wikipedia

India's most loved and veteran businessman Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 in a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Tata who was the chairman emeritus of the Tata group was revered across the globe for his philanthropic donations and global vision. However, now all eyes have turned to other members of the Tata family as people continue to speculate the next heir to the Tata group.

There has been much speculation over who will succeed Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Trusts which is a crucial position within the biggest commercial empire in India.

Thus, here's looking at the educational qualifications and career milestone of the next generation who might assume the position.

Noel Tata

Noel Naval Tata was born in 1957 and is the half brother of late Ratan Tata. He is widely regarded as the potential successor of the Tata group. After graduating from the University of Sussex in the UK with a bachelor's degree, he went on to study in France for the International Executive Programme at INSEAD, one of the top business schools in the world.

He is currently the Vice Chairman at Titan Company and Tata Steel, and is the Chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation.

Noel Tata | Wikipedia

Noel Tata started his career at Tata International, the division of the Tata Group that manages the business's foreign operations. He was appointed managing director of Trent, the retail division of the Group, in June 1999. Noel then acquired Littlewoods International and rebranded the department store chain as Westside.

He was then named managing director of Tata International in 2010 and is now in charge of the Group's international business activities.

As per reports, Ratan Tata did not appoint anyone as his successor and left the decision to the board of directors.

Next generation Tatas

The next in line is Leah, Maya and Neville Tata - children of Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry, who is the sister of late Cyrus Mistry.

Leah Tata is the eldest child of Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry, the late Cyrus Mistry's sister and the former chairman of the Tata Group.

Leah graduated with a master's in marketing from Madrid, Spain's IE Business School. In 2006, Leah Tata began working for the corporation. She worked at Taj Hotels as an assistant manager.

Maya Tata is another extremely intelligent person; she attended Warwick University and Bayes Business School for her postsecondary education. Additionally, she was essential to the group's Tata Neu app launch. She also held a position at Tata Digital.

Neville started working at Trent, a store that his father had assisted in establishing. He is in charge of Trent's Star Bazaar, a Tata firm.