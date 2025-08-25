SSC Phase XIII Hall Ticket 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

SSC Phase XIII Hall Ticket 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue the Phase 13 Selection Post Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming re-examination tomorrow, August 26, 2025, via its official website, ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who have been assigned to the re-exam, scheduled for August 29, 2025, must download their hall tickets by entering their registration number and password, which were issued during the application process.

How to download and view the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025?

Here is how candidates will be able to get their SSC admit card online, after it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC portal at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” tab and then select the regional SSC link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials, such as Registration Number and Password.

Step 4: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

With millions of aspirants taking part in this recruitment test, the admit card is a vital document for admittance into the examination hall.

Read Also ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025 Out At icsi.edu; Check Toppers List Here

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: Guidelines

Aspirants should adhere to the guidelines listed below on the day of the SSC phase 13 exam.

1. A printed copy of your admission card and a legitimate photo ID (such as a voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card) should be brought.

2. Arrive at the exam location at least sixty minutes early.

3. Please refrain from bringing prohibited items, such as mobile phones, smartwatches, or other electronic devices, into the exam venue.

4. Follow COVID-19 and security standards as outlined in SSC rules.

SSC Phase 13 2025: Exam City Intimation Slip

The test city intimation slip, which allowed applicants to verify their exam city, date, and shift details, was previously provided by the SSC on August 22, 2025.