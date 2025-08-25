 ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025 Declared At icsi.edu; Check Scorecard And Toppers
ICSI has declared the CS Executive June 2025 results at icsi.edu. Candidates can check their scorecards using roll and application numbers. Tithi Bohra secured Rank 1, followed by Surender Pal (Rank 2) and Mogulapally Jyothi (Rank 3).

article-image

ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the results of the June 2025 session's Company Secretary executive examination on its official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025: Steps to check the result

The following procedures can be used by candidates to download the CS Executive June 2025 scorecard:

Step 1: Go to icsi.examresults.in, the official ICSI result portal.

Step 2: Click on the "CS Executive June 2025 Scorecard" link.

Step 3: In the login page, enter your application number and ICSI CS roll number.

Step 4: Your CS Executive June 2025 results and scores will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Save the scorecard to your computer for later use.

Note: Candidates for CS Executive positions will not get offline or physical scorecards from ICSI.

ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025: Top 3 Ranker

Rank 1: Tithi Bohra

Rank 2: Surender Pal

Rank 3: Mogulapally Jyothi

ICSI CS Executive June 2025 Topper: All India Provisional Merit List

Tithi Bohra

Surender Pal

Mogulapally Jyothi

Bhumika Sanjay Sarawagi

Priya Dilip Dubey

Runjhun Khandelwal

Aimen

Ronak Dinesh Kumar Belani

Roma G G

Vidushi Garg

Srishti Bhaiyalal Pal

Vishvesh Avinash Sahasrabuddhe

Lakshay Bajaj

Mridul Shrikant Damani

Ritika Rathore

Malvi Dhruvi Bhaveshbhai

Purvi Kelkar

Nishmitha K N

Kejal Mukesh Agarwal

Diya Jigneshbhai Patel

Pooja Devashish Jha

Kaviya Varshini S

Khushi Bharat Chandra

Jayesh Shyambhai Janemalani

Stuti Sharma

Vijay Ghanshyam Bhai Menani

Sanket Bhupatbhai Makwa

