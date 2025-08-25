ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025 Declared At icsi.edu; Check Scorecard And Toppers

ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the results of the June 2025 session's Company Secretary executive examination on its official website, icsi.edu.
ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025: Steps to check the result
The following procedures can be used by candidates to download the CS Executive June 2025 scorecard:
Step 1: Go to icsi.examresults.in, the official ICSI result portal.
Step 2: Click on the "CS Executive June 2025 Scorecard" link.
Step 3: In the login page, enter your application number and ICSI CS roll number.
Step 4: Your CS Executive June 2025 results and scores will be shown on the screen.
Step 5: Save the scorecard to your computer for later use.
Note: Candidates for CS Executive positions will not get offline or physical scorecards from ICSI.
ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025: Top 3 Ranker
Rank 1: Tithi Bohra
Rank 2: Surender Pal
Rank 3: Mogulapally Jyothi
ICSI CS Executive June 2025 Topper: All India Provisional Merit List
Bhumika Sanjay Sarawagi
Priya Dilip Dubey
Runjhun Khandelwal
Aimen
Ronak Dinesh Kumar Belani
Roma G G
Vidushi Garg
Srishti Bhaiyalal Pal
Vishvesh Avinash Sahasrabuddhe
Lakshay Bajaj
Mridul Shrikant Damani
Ritika Rathore
Malvi Dhruvi Bhaveshbhai
Purvi Kelkar
Nishmitha K N
Kejal Mukesh Agarwal
Diya Jigneshbhai Patel
Pooja Devashish Jha
Kaviya Varshini S
Khushi Bharat Chandra
Jayesh Shyambhai Janemalani
Stuti Sharma
Vijay Ghanshyam Bhai Menani
Sanket Bhupatbhai Makwa