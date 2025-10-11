 SC Seeks Delhi Govt, Private Schools' Response Over Alleged 100% Fee Hike
The Supreme Court sought responses from the Delhi government and unaided private schools over a plea alleging a 100% fee hike without DoE approval. The bench noted DPS Dwarka penalized students for unpaid fees, ordering their classroom access. Notices were issued, and the plea is posted for further hearing in four weeks.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses of the Delhi government and a body of unaided private schools of the national capital on a plea alleging 100 percent fee hike that too without any approval from the Directorate of Education.

The top court was told by the counsel for petitioner Naya Samaj Parents Association that schools got land on concessional rate from the Delhi government on the condition that any fee hike has to be approved by the DoE (Directorate of Education).

"How do you overcome this," a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran asked the counsel representing respondent 'Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools.

The bench issued notices to the BJP-led city government and the organisation of private schools on the plea.

It took note of the submission that DPS at Dwarka has been penalising around 30 students for not paying the enhanced fees and they are made to sit in the library instead of their respective classrooms.

"How can you do this," the CJI asked and directed that they be allowed to attend classes.

One of the senior advocates, appearing for the school, assured the bench that this will not happen.

The bench has now posted the plea for further hearing after four weeks.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had expressed dismay at the alleged conduct of Delhi Public School, Dwarka, in engaging "bouncers" to physically block the entry of certain students in the institution over a fee dispute.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

