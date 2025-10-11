NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Check Updated Seat Matrix And Reporting Dates

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result today, October 11, 2025. Candidates who attended the third round of counselling can check the allotment status and download the allotment letter from the official website at mcc.nic.in using the NEET UG roll number and password.

Result Postponed from October 9

Initially set for October 9, the Round 3 seat allotment results was delayed by the MCC. The new release date ensures that last-minute seat availability updates are factored in and the allotment process is carried out smoothly.

Reporting and Admission Dates

The candidates who get seats in this round have to report to the medical colleges they have been allotted between October 13 and October 21, 2025, to ensure their admission. They should bring the NEET UG Allotment Letter and the original documents with them for verification purposes. Reporting after the due date may result in the cancellation of seats.

Documents Required for Admission

Candidates appearing for admission have to bring original and photocopies of relevant documents, such as NEET UG Admit Card and Rank Card, Round 3 Allotment Letter, Birth Certificate, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, Category or Caste certificates (in case it is applicable), passport-size photographs, and a photo ID proof valid for verification.

Seats Added in Round 3

The MCC has also introduced 139 new MBBS and BDS seats for Round 3. The updated seat matrix comprises 42 seats in Delhi (NCT), 25 seats each in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Punjab, 15 in Haryana, and 7 in Uttar Pradesh, giving candidates greater choices in the last round of counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Check Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details and click on the submit button

Step 4: The NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.