 Madhya Pradesh: Murder Case Registered Against 2 Constables After 22-Year-Old BTech Student Dies In Alleged Police Assault
A 22-year-old BTech student, Udit Gaayke, died in Bhopal after being allegedly beaten by two police constables, Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya, who were later suspended. A murder case was registered after the post-mortem, with the constables set to be arrested. Video of the assault circulated on social media.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Murder Case Registered Against 2 Constables After 22-Year-Old BTech Student Dies In Alleged Police Assault | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal: A case of murder has been registered against two police constables allegedly involved in the death of a 22-year-old BTech student after an assault in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, an official said on Saturday.

Constables Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya were suspended after the incident came to light on Friday.

A video clip of the assault circulating on social media purportedly shows one policeman holding the victim, Udit Gaayke, while another hits him with a stick.

Bhopal Zone-2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Singh said that a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the constables once the post-mortem report arrived.

"The duo will be arrested soon," he assured.

According to the victim's friends, they were partying in Indrapuri on Thursday night.

One of them was dropping Gaayke home around 1.30 am when the latter spotted the police and ran into an alley, they said.

The cops chased him and beat him, and he was later found with his shirt torn and with bruises on his body, the friends said.

They claimed that the accused cops sought Rs 10,000 when asked to stop the assault.

Gaayke was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another official said the deceased student's parents work in Bhopal, while his brother-in-law is a deputy superintendent of police in Balaghat district.

