West Bengal: Police Detain One After Alleged Gang-Rape Of Odisha Medical Student; Students Stage Protest In Durgapur - Video | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Saturday detained a friend of a second-year medical student from Odisha, who was allegedly gang-raped outside a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur, West Burdwan district, officials said.

The state health department, meanwhile, has sought a report from the private medical college authorities.

Principal Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam said the report is expected by Sunday morning, and further action will be taken based on its findings.

About The Case

According to police, the student had stepped out of the campus with a male friend for an evening snack around 8.30 p.m. on Friday night when a group of young men on motorcycles began stalking them and making lewd comments.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Protest erupts in Paschim Bardhaman district over alleged rape of a medical college student of Odisha.



The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends… pic.twitter.com/MmEr3MFO1z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2025

Durgapur, West Bengal: On allegation of rape by a 2nd-Year Medical Student in Durgapur, Rape victim's father says, "At 9 PM, our daughter’s friend called our house saying, 'Your daughter has been raped, come quickly!' When we arrived, we found our daughter in a serious… pic.twitter.com/ojiN2AcjoT — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2025

The men allegedly chased away the friend, dragged the student to a forested area behind the campus, and gang-raped her. They also snatched her mobile phone and threw it away.

The male friend returned with others from the college and found the injured student on the ground. She was admitted to a local hospital. Police confirmed she is a resident of Jaleswar, Odisha.

A complaint lodged by the college prompted the Durgapur New Township Police to begin an investigation, but no arrests have been made so far.

DC (East) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Abhishek Gupta, said, “The investigation is ongoing. If new information comes in, we will inform the public. Given the sensitive nature of the matter, we are proceeding carefully, keeping all aspects in mind.”

Another horrific case of sexual violence has emerged from West Bengal.



After the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, a second-year medical student from IQ Medical College in Durgapur has been gang-raped. The survivor, a resident of Odisha, was assaulted after being… pic.twitter.com/IgZmjz7YBU — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 11, 2025

Durgapur, West Bengal: A second-year MBBS student from Odisha was allegedly raped near a private medical college in Durgapur. Police have launched an investigation and detained several people, including her companion. The incident has sparked anger among students and locals… pic.twitter.com/QQwouipd6q — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2025

The victim’s family has expressed concerns about her safety. Her father told the media, “My daughter is not safe here. I will not let her continue her education here anymore. I will take her home.”

Meanwhile, students staged a protest inside the college campus, accusing authorities of negligence in ensuring security.

Local CPI(M) workers also protested outside the campus, while BJP leaders joined in condemning the incident.

Archana Majumdar, member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), expressed outrage, linking the incident to broader systemic failures in West Bengal.

She said, “Sexual assault and rape incidents are increasing because culprits are not caught or punished promptly. We have not seen rapists or murderers face the ultimate punishment here. Justice is being delayed due to some invisible hands.”

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | On the alleged gangrape of a second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur, father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim says, "They are doctors, first-class citizens of society, and they (government) cannot… pic.twitter.com/7144sipmEn — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

Majumdar was referring to the RG Kar Medical College case of August last year, in which a post-graduate trainee’s body was found in a seminar hall, sparking nationwide protests.

The sole convict, Sanjoy Roy, was sentenced to life imprisonment, but the CBI has yet to complete its investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the crime.

