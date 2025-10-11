 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Receives Interim Report On UKSSSC Exam Irregularities; CBI Probe Recommended
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received the interim report from a single-member commission probing alleged irregularities in the UKSSSC 2025 exam. The report recommends a CBI probe. Dhami assured transparency, fairness, and strict measures to prevent future malpractice, while accusing opposition parties of politicising the issue.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A single-member inquiry commission, constituted by the Uttarakhand government to investigate alleged irregularities in the competitive examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on September 21, 2025, submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday. The commission is headed by Justice (Retd.) UC Dhyani.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the commission has commendably submitted the report within a short timeframe, after conducting extensive public hearings and gathering suggestions from candidates and concerned parties, according to CMO.

He said the state government will review the report and take decisions in the interest of the candidates. He further informed that a recommendation for a CBI probe has already been made to ensure complete fairness in the matter.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to maintaining the integrity, transparency, and credibility of recruitment examinations. He added that, going forward, every effort will be made to ensure that no irregularities occur in any recruitment process, so that candidates and their families can retain full confidence in the state's examination system.

Earlier, Dhami addressed the recent UKSSSC exam paper leak incident, assuring that his government had acted promptly to maintain fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

According to the CMO, CM Dhami stated that as soon as the matter came to light, the authorities arrested the accused and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the entire examination process.

"We are committed to ensuring that the youth of Uttarakhand do not face injustice," the Chief Minister stated.

Taking aim at the opposition, Dhami accused rival parties of politicising the issue.

"The opposition tried to use the issue politically by making students a shield and attempting to create unrest in the state. Those who once questioned CBI and ED investigations are now demanding a CBI inquiry in this matter to derive political mileage," he said.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the state government to launch a judicially supervised probe.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

