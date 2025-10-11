Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Preference Filling Window Opens Today; Seat Matrix Released

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released an updated schedule for NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling. According to the revised timeline, MBBS and BDS admission preference filling and submission will start today, October 11, and will close on October 14, 2025. The revised schedule is available on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Revised Schedule and Key Dates

As per the CET Cell, the Round 3 selection list will be released on October 17, 2025. Allotted candidates need to physically report to their respective institutes and confirm their admission from October 18 to October 26, 2025. No counselling activity will be conducted during October 21-23 due to the Diwali festival.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Important Dates | Official Notification

Important Updates for Candidates

The Round 3 seat matrix was issued on October 10, indicating the seats available in medical and dental colleges. The CET Cell has also stated that this time the seats can be more in the round, since AIQ Round 3 cancellation seats will also be added. Candidates are thus requested to check their preferences carefully while filling the form.

Admission will be done on the basis of NEET UG rank, seat availability, reservation policy, and preferences filled by candidates in this round. Candidates who are unable to complete their online registration or filling of choices within the prescribed time will not be shortlisted for admission.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the Registration button

Step 3: Now, enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the submit button

Note: Download the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.