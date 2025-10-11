 Congress To Contest All 11 Graduates', Teachers' Seats In UP Legislative Council polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCongress To Contest All 11 Graduates', Teachers' Seats In UP Legislative Council polls

Congress To Contest All 11 Graduates', Teachers' Seats In UP Legislative Council polls

The Congress announced it will contest all 11 seats—five graduates’ and six teachers’—in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. State chief Ajay Rai said the party aims to represent youth and teachers, naming five coordinators and launching a voter drive to register 7 lakh voters while accusing the BJP of past poll malpractices.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Congress To Contest All 11 Graduates', Teachers' Seats In UP Legislative Council polls | File Pic

Lucknow: The Congress has announced that it will field candidates on all 11 seats -- five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies -- in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections scheduled for next year.

The party also named five potential candidates and indicated that it plans to go solo in the polls.

In a statement issued on Friday, state Congress chief Ajay Rai said the party aims to amplify the voices of the youth and teachers in the council. To achieve this, it has begun registering 5 lakh graduate and 2 lakh teacher voters.

Rai said the potential candidates are being appointed as coordinators for each seat.

FPJ Shorts
Angels Of Mumbai: NGOs Shine At FPJ’s Nariman Point Office For Pre-Diwali Mela Supporting A Meaningful Cause
Angels Of Mumbai: NGOs Shine At FPJ’s Nariman Point Office For Pre-Diwali Mela Supporting A Meaningful Cause
Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Cracks Down On Heavy Vehicle Ban Violations; Action Against 30 Vehicles In Wakad - VIDEOS
Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Cracks Down On Heavy Vehicle Ban Violations; Action Against 30 Vehicles In Wakad - VIDEOS
UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank
UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 11, 2025 - Karunya KR-726 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 11, 2025 - Karunya KR-726 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Read Also
Centre To Introduce AI In School Curriculum From Class 3 Onwards From Academic Year 2026-27
article-image

Five coordinators have been named -- Vikrant Vashishtha for Meerut-Saharanpur Graduate seat, Raghuraj Singh Pal for Agra Graduate seat, Devmani Tiwari for Lucknow Graduate seat, Sanjay Priyadarshi for Varanasi Teachers' Legislative Council seat and Arvind Singh Patel for Varanasi Graduates' Legislative Council seat.

A graduates' constituency is one in which only graduates from any recognised Indian university, or those with an equivalent qualification, can vote. In a teachers' constituency, only a full-time teacher in at least a secondary school or higher is eligible to vote.

Rai alleged that in the last election, the BJP won by indulging in vote theft, booth capturing and ballot box replacement, attempting to suppress the voice of democracy.

He said a 'Connect Centre' has been established at the state Congress office in Lucknow for the elections. A Coordinator Committee will be formed in each district, which will be connected to the Connect Centre, he said.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old BTech Student Dies After Being Beaten By Police In Bhopal; 2...
article-image

All frontal organisations have been involved. The Legal, Teachers', and Medical Cells have been assigned special responsibilities for this election, he added.

Rai stated MPs, MLAs and senior Congress leaders are being appointed as in-charges for all seats.

There are a total of 100 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, which are filled by members selected by MLAs, civic and panchayat representatives, teachers and graduates. The government also nominates some members.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank

UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank

'Delhi To Become Capital Of Startups, Skills & Innovation': Minister Ashish Sood At DSEU's 6th...

'Delhi To Become Capital Of Startups, Skills & Innovation': Minister Ashish Sood At DSEU's 6th...

Congress To Contest All 11 Graduates', Teachers' Seats In UP Legislative Council polls

Congress To Contest All 11 Graduates', Teachers' Seats In UP Legislative Council polls

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Closes Today; Live Event On October 13

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Closes Today; Live Event On October 13

Centre To Introduce AI In School Curriculum From Class 3 Onwards From Academic Year 2026-27

Centre To Introduce AI In School Curriculum From Class 3 Onwards From Academic Year 2026-27