 Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scheduled For October 12 Postponed Amid Alleged Paper Leak
The Uttarakhand SSSC has postponed the October 12 exam for technical posts in the Agriculture Department amid an alleged paper leak. About 600 candidates were to appear for 20–25 posts. Earlier, the October 5 exam for cooperative posts was also delayed. The commission will announce new dates soon.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scheduled For October 12 Postponed Amid Alleged Paper Leak | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), embroiled in an alleged paper leak, has now postponed the examination scheduled for October 12.

UKSSSC Chairman GS Martolia announced on Friday that the examination for technical posts in the Agriculture Department, scheduled for October 12, has been postponed. He said that the commission has not yet begun issuing admit cards to candidates for this examination, and the examination will no longer be held on that date. He added that approximately 600 candidates were scheduled to appear for this examination for 20-25 posts.

Earlier, the examination scheduled for October 5 for 45 posts of cooperative inspector class II and assistant development officer, cooperative, was also postponed. The commission said that the examination was postponed due to requests from candidates and to allow the commission to further strengthen its preparations for the examination.

The commission's chairman said that a new schedule for the postponed examinations would be announced soon.

