'Delhi To Become Capital Of Startups, Skills & Innovation': Minister Ashish Sood At DSEU's 6th Foundation Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) celebrated its 6th Foundation Day with a vision to make the capital city a national hub for startups, skill development, and youth innovation. The event was graced by Ashish Sood, Minister for Home and Education who served as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ashish Sood praised the university’s efforts and linked its achievements to the broader national agenda of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood's Statement

“Delhi Skill Entrepreneur University is a remarkable experiment in itself. Over the past 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted innovative ideas such as startups, scaling, and recognition-based learning. In the past six years, Delhi Skill Entrepreneur University has made significant progress,” he said.

Highlighting the upcoming National Youth Day on January 12, 2026, Sood announced a major initiative aimed at fostering youth-led innovation in the city.

“Delhi will celebrate National Youth Day with a Startup and Skill Youth Festival. All 11 universities and 19 ITIs of Delhi will jointly organise the festival. The aim is simple, to give young people a platform to showcase their ideas and innovations. The goal is to make Delhi the startup, innovation, and skill capital of India,” he added.

He also acknowledged the role of DSEU in furthering the Centre's vision of a skilled and self-reliant youth.

“Prime Minister Modi has taken skill development and innovation to new heights in the last decade. DSEU has contributed meaningfully to this journey,” Sood remarked.

On a different note, Minister Sood addressed the growing demand among Delhi residents to allow fireworks during Diwali celebrations.

“People in Delhi want to celebrate Diwali with fireworks. We will engage with the administration in a structured manner to address this. The government is already working continuously to reduce pollution, but simply imposing bans on firecrackers, construction, or implementing odd-even schemes will not solve the problem,” he said.

“We must reduce pollution through sustainable administrative actions rather than blanket prohibitions,” he added.

