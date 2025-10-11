Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till October 13

Bihar DElED Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

Bihar DElED Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 examination. Candidates who took the examination conducted from August 26 to September 13, 2025, can download the tentative answer key from the official portal at secondary.biharboardonline.com through their login credentials.

The Bihar DElEd released the answer key 2025, enabling candidates to calculate their likely scores. According to the marking scheme, 1 mark is given for every correct response, while unattempted or wrong questions are given 0 marks.

Raise Objections Till October 13

The candidates who observe any error or discrepancy in the provisional answer key can file objections online till October 13, 2025, through the official portal. A ₹50 charge per question is needed for filing an objection. All the objections will be checked by the BSEB, and if found genuine, a final revised answer key will be released.

The Bihar DElEd answer key PDF includes information like the name of the test and the conducting body, dates and instructions, candidate answers, and instructions for raising objections.

What's Next?

Once the objection period is over, subject specialists will analyse the challenges. The final key will be the basis for score calculation, and the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 will be announced on the official website. The candidates must carefully check their answers and raise objections only with the proper evidence.

Bihar DElED Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link DElEd Answer Key 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the Bihar DElED Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Bihar DElED Answer Key 2025 and save it for future reference.