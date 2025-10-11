 Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Out Today At bihar-stet.com, Exam On October 14; Know Qualifying Marks, Exam Pattern
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar STET 2025 Admit Card Out Today At bihar-stet.com, Exam On October 14; Know Qualifying Marks, Exam Pattern

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Out Today At bihar-stet.com, Exam On October 14; Know Qualifying Marks, Exam Pattern

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 today, October 11, on its official website, bsebstet.org. The STET 2025 exam is scheduled for October 14 in CBT mode, featuring two papers for Secondary and Senior Secondary levels.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to release the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 today, October 11. Applicants who are preparing for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 can download the hall tickets from the official portal at bsebstet.org.

Exam Date and Mode

According to the schedule, the Bihar STET 2025 examination will be held on October 14, 2025. The examination will be taken in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will consist of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 for Secondary level and Paper 2 for Senior Secondary level applicants.

Paper 1 will contain disciplines like Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Social Science, Mathematics, Science, Physical Education, Music, Fine Arts, and Dance.

FPJ Shorts
'More Respect To You': Natasa Stankovic Receives Love From Netizens Post Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma Vacay Pics
'More Respect To You': Natasa Stankovic Receives Love From Netizens Post Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma Vacay Pics
YouTube Launches Next Phase Of Monetisation To Boost Indian Creator Economy, Adds Nykaa and Purplle To YouTube Shopping
YouTube Launches Next Phase Of Monetisation To Boost Indian Creator Economy, Adds Nykaa and Purplle To YouTube Shopping
Rajasthan Govt Approves ₹2 Lakh Each For Repairing Rain-Hit Schools
Rajasthan Govt Approves ₹2 Lakh Each For Repairing Rain-Hit Schools
RJD Leaders Bima Bharti And Mrityunjay Tiwari Vow To Make Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM In Upcoming Polls
RJD Leaders Bima Bharti And Mrityunjay Tiwari Vow To Make Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM In Upcoming Polls

Paper 2 will be dealing with a wider variety of topics for Higher Secondary level such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Computer Science, Agriculture, and Commerce, etc.

Read Also
NTA Issues Important Advisory For UGC NET December 2025; Candidates Must Update Aadhaar And UDID...
article-image

Exam Pattern

Each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions, of which 100 questions will be based on subject matter and 50 questions will be on teaching ability and associated skills. The test is of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration, and one mark is awarded for each question. There is no negative marking in the test.

Paper 1 syllabus: Based on State University graduation-level courses

Paper 2 syllabus: Based on graduation (Honours) level syllabus

Qualifying Marks and Category-wise Criteria

In order to be eligible for Bihar STET 2025, the following minimum marks must be achieved by the candidates:

General: 50%

Backward Classes (BC): 45.5%

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 42.5%

SC/ST, Women, and PwD: 40%

Candidates are required to bring their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. The hall ticket includes important information like the exam date, time, venue, and instructions to be adhered to during the test.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old BTech Student Dies After Being Beaten By Police In Bhopal; 2...

Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old BTech Student Dies After Being Beaten By Police In Bhopal; 2...

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Preference Filling Window Opens Today; Seat Matrix...

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Preference Filling Window Opens Today; Seat Matrix...

Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scheduled For October 12 Postponed Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scheduled For October 12 Postponed Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party Launches Massive One-Crore Signature Campaign Against Medical...

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party Launches Massive One-Crore Signature Campaign Against Medical...

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Out Today At bihar-stet.com, Exam On October 14; Know Qualifying Marks,...

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Out Today At bihar-stet.com, Exam On October 14; Know Qualifying Marks,...