Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Out Today At bihar-stet.com, Exam On October 14; Know Qualifying Marks, Exam Pattern

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to release the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 today, October 11. Applicants who are preparing for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 can download the hall tickets from the official portal at bsebstet.org.

Exam Date and Mode

According to the schedule, the Bihar STET 2025 examination will be held on October 14, 2025. The examination will be taken in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will consist of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 for Secondary level and Paper 2 for Senior Secondary level applicants.

Paper 1 will contain disciplines like Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Social Science, Mathematics, Science, Physical Education, Music, Fine Arts, and Dance.

Paper 2 will be dealing with a wider variety of topics for Higher Secondary level such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Computer Science, Agriculture, and Commerce, etc.

Exam Pattern

Each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions, of which 100 questions will be based on subject matter and 50 questions will be on teaching ability and associated skills. The test is of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration, and one mark is awarded for each question. There is no negative marking in the test.

Paper 1 syllabus: Based on State University graduation-level courses

Paper 2 syllabus: Based on graduation (Honours) level syllabus

Qualifying Marks and Category-wise Criteria

In order to be eligible for Bihar STET 2025, the following minimum marks must be achieved by the candidates:

General: 50%

Backward Classes (BC): 45.5%

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 42.5%

SC/ST, Women, and PwD: 40%

Candidates are required to bring their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. The hall ticket includes important information like the exam date, time, venue, and instructions to be adhered to during the test.