 Sikkim: Eminent Nuclear Physicist Anil Kakodkar To Grace SMU's 25th Convocation As Chief Guest On December 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSikkim: Eminent Nuclear Physicist Anil Kakodkar To Grace SMU's 25th Convocation As Chief Guest On December 3

Sikkim: Eminent Nuclear Physicist Anil Kakodkar To Grace SMU's 25th Convocation As Chief Guest On December 3

Eminent nuclear physicist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Anil Kakodkar will be the chief guest at Sikkim Manipal University’s 25th Convocation in Gangtok on December 3. Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, the university’s Chancellor, will preside over the event where 1,075 degrees, including 21 PhDs, will be awarded.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim: Eminent Nuclear Physicist Anil Kakodkar To Grace SMU's 25th Convocation As Chief Guest On December 3 | Website (https://www.rknec.edu/anilkakodkar/)

Gangtok: Eminent nuclear physicist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India Anil Kakodar will be the chief guest at the 25th Convocation of Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) here, an official said on Monday.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, who is also the Chancellor of SMU, will preside over the convocation programme to be held on December 3.

At the convocation, a total of 1,075 degrees will be awarded, comprising 670 Bachelor's degrees and 405 Master's degrees. Twenty-one scholars shall be awarded PhD degrees, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka With 334 Deaths As India Launches Massive Operation Sagar Bandhu Relief Mission
Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka With 334 Deaths As India Launches Massive Operation Sagar Bandhu Relief Mission
Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains For Exhibition Match, To Play With Government School Kids Vs Argentina Legend
Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains For Exhibition Match, To Play With Government School Kids Vs Argentina Legend
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Manipur GST Bill To Give Effect To Decisions Taken At The Council's 56th Meeting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Manipur GST Bill To Give Effect To Decisions Taken At The Council's 56th Meeting
Home Minister Amit Shah Hails BSF For Steely Resolve As National Leaders Extend Tributes On The Force’s Raising Day Celebration
Home Minister Amit Shah Hails BSF For Steely Resolve As National Leaders Extend Tributes On The Force’s Raising Day Celebration

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim: Eminent Nuclear Physicist Anil Kakodkar To Grace SMU's 25th Convocation As Chief Guest On...

Sikkim: Eminent Nuclear Physicist Anil Kakodkar To Grace SMU's 25th Convocation As Chief Guest On...

NBSE Releases 2026 HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates; Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Papers Begin In February;...

NBSE Releases 2026 HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates; Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Papers Begin In February;...

Thane: Mira Road's Singapore International School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat via Email

Thane: Mira Road's Singapore International School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat via Email

SSC JE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Exam On December 3

SSC JE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Exam On December 3

Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Billabong High School In Santacruz, Police & Bomb Disposal Squad Rush To...

Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Billabong High School In Santacruz, Police & Bomb Disposal Squad Rush To...