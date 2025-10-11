Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Closes Today; Live Event On October 13

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 | Official Website

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The registration for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 ends today, October 11, 2025. Schools willing to participate with their student teams in the biggest-ever school hackathon need to get registered on the official website at vbb.mic.gov.in. The live national Buildathon will be held on October 13, 2025.

About Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Conducted by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, the Buildathon invites students to innovate and create prototypes on four themes of significance: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat. The event will inspire students to be creative, solve problems, and innovate, developing themselves as future leaders of a thriving and self-reliant India.

Timeline of the Event

Sept 23 – Oct 11: Team registration on the portal

Oct 11 – Oct 12: Preparatory tasks, mentoring, idea camps, and ideation sessions

Oct 13: Live Buildathon throughout the country across schools through live streaming

Oct 13 – Oct 31: Project entry submission on the portal

Nov 1 – Dec 31: Scoring of entries by expert panel

Jan 2026: Declaration and felicitation of top-performing teams

Participation and Team Formation

The Buildathon is for students of classes 6-12. Teams should be 3-5 students from the same school, accompanied by teachers. No restriction can be placed on how many teams from one school can take part. Each team must select a theme, identify a problem, and brainstorm a solution. Teams will then make a 2–5 minute video presenting their innovation, its functionality, and its potential impact.

Awards and Recognition

The best-performing teams will be assessed by a group of experts and given awards from a combined pool amount of Rs. 1 crore. Awards are as follows:

-10 National Level winners

-100 State Level winners

-1000 District Level winners

The winning teams and schools will also be provided with long-term assistance, mentorship, and corporate adoption in order to advance their innovations further.