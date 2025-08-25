ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025 Out At icsi.edu; Check Toppers List Here

ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025 Out | icsi.edu

ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the June 2025 session Company Secretary professional examination results on the ICSI's official website, icsi.edu. The CS Executive June exam result will be declared at 2 pm.

The professional examination took place from June 1 to 10. To qualify, applicants must score at least 40% in each paper and 50% in total.

ICSI CS June session 2025: How to check and download the result?

Aspirants can retrieve their results by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: After this, select the option “CS Professional Result June 2025.”

Step 4: Now, candidates need to choose the applicable session (New 2022 or Old 2017).

Step 5: Next, enter the 17-digit registration number and roll number, and then submit.

Step 6: The ICSI CS June 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecards and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

ICSI CS June Professional Result 2025: Old syllabus exam toppers list

Rank 1: Prashil Singh

Rank 2: Dimpal Sharma

Rank 3: Deshna Jain

ICSI CS June Professional Result 2025: New syllabus exam toppers list

Rank 1: Bhumi Vinod Mehta

Rank 2: Osmi Gupta

Rank 3: Aum Bhavin Mehta

The candidate's name, roll number, subject-specific grades, total score, and qualifying status will all be included in the ICSI CS June 2025 professional test results.

Note: According to ICSI, no mark sheets will be given online for professional programmes. Nevertheless, applicants will receive a result-cum-marks statement for the professional course at their registered locations.