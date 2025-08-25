 PUBDET 2025 Results Declared After Legal Delay; 99.17% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys
PUBDET 2025 Results: WBJEEB has declared the PUBDET 2025 results and final answer key after a Supreme Court verdict resolved an earlier legal stay. A total of 5,262 candidates qualified, with an overall pass rate of 99.17%; girls outperformed boys. Qualified candidates can now participate in the counselling process for admission to Presidency University.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
PUBDET 2025 Results | Official Website

PUBDET 2025 Results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results and final answer key of the PUBDET 2025 examination, putting an end to weeks of suspense after issuing the delay on a court's order.

Initially set for release on August 9, the results of the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) were delayed due to a stay ordered by the Calcutta High Court. The judicial obstacle was overcome once the stay was overruled by the Supreme Court, after which WBJEEB was free to publish.

According to media reports, 5,262 students qualified this year with an outstanding overall pass percentage of 99.17%. Female students beat their male counterparts with a pass percentage of 99.53% against 98.81% of boys.

Most of the successful students, 5,170, are from West Bengal, and 92 successful students are from other states, indicating PUBDET's increasing popularity outside state borders.

The PUBDET 2025 rank card contains all the necessary information like the name of the candidate, category, application number, subject, marks scored, cut-off marks, qualifying status, and All India Rank.

All the qualified candidates can now join the subsequent counselling process for admission into undergraduate courses offered by Presidency University, Kolkata. Students have been asked by the board to constantly visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in, for counselling dates and other updates.

article-image

PUBDET 2025 Results: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/

Step 2: Click on the link 'PUBDET Rank Card 2025’ on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: The PUBDET 2025 Results will appear on the screen

Note: Download the PUBDET 2025 results and take a printout for future reference.

PUBDET 2025 Results Direct Link

