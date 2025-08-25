CBSE To Host Parenting Workshops Across 5 States From September 4 To 18

CBSE Launches Offline Parenting Workshops to Support Student Well-being | Official Website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will roll out a series of offline parent workshops in five states from September 4 to September 18, 2025. These workshops are aimed at empowering the leaders of schools and wellness professionals with resources to support students' academic, emotional, and social growth.

The program is directed at principals and counsellors/wellness teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools with the aim of strengthening their role in supporting parents in addressing the challenges of modern parenting. Workshops will be conducted on practical strategies as laid down in the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2025–26, with specific areas like positive parenting, digital well-being, and building resilience.

The workshops will be held in some of the selected CBSE schools in the following places:

Hyderabad – September 4

Gujarat and Siliguri – September 9

Punjab – September 15

Madhya Pradesh – September 18

All sessions will be between 10 AM and 2 PM, with participants needing to arrive by 9:30 AM.

Eligible school heads and wellness coordinators may register online through the link provided in the CBSE official notification. Due to limited seats, selection will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and only those receiving email confirmation will be permitted to join.

By facilitating open communication among educators and families, CBSE endeavours to support the foundation of student academic achievement and well-being. The workshops will be a participative forum for learning, sharing, and collective responsibility in nurturing the next generation.