CBSE Opens New Regional And Sub-Regional Offices, Centres Of Excellence In These Cities; Check Details

In a major step towards decentralisation of activities and increased educational support, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up new regional offices, sub-regional offices, and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in seven major Indian cities.
This strategic expansion is intended to consolidate academic administration, simplify operating procedures, and improve teacher training in CBSE-affiliated schools across the country. The proposal was first sanctioned by the CBSE Finance Committee on December 12, 2024, then ratified by the Governing Body on December 26, 2024, and final authorisation from the Secretary of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.
The cities covered in this expansion are Gurugram, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Agartala, Itanagar, and Gangtok. All of these places will have either a Regional Office, Sub-Regional Office, or Centre of Excellence, depending on the jurisdictional needs.
CBSE has made it clear that all the affiliated schools will now come under the purview of these newly formed offices, depending upon the jurisdictions assigned specifically. This move is supposed to bring administration near to the schools, making it possible for quicker resolution of matters and localised assistance for academic and administrative services.
CBSE Regional Office
– Gurugram
Address: 1st & 2nd Floor, C-1 Building, Tower Gurugram Technology Park Ltd., Sector-34, Gurugram, Haryana
Jurisdiction: 12 districts of Haryana – Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sonipat
Operational From: September 1, 2025
– Lucknow
Address: G-4/58, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Jurisdiction: 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Gonda, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, and others
Operational From: September 1, 2025
– Raipur
Address: 4th Floor, CSIDC Corporate Tower, Near Udhyog Bhawan, Ring Road No. 1, Telibandha, Raipur, Chhattisgarh
Jurisdiction: Entire state of Chhattisgarh
Operational From: August 22, 2025
– Ranchi
Address: Opposite Shalimar Bagh, Pundag, Ranchi, Jharkhand
Jurisdiction: Entire state of Jharkhand
Operational From: August 22, 2025
CBSE Sub-Regional Office
– Agartala
Address: Rabindranagar Madhyapara, P.O. Renters Colony, Agartala, West Tripura
Area Covered: Entire state of Tripura
Operational From: September 15, 2025
– Itanagar
Address: SCERT, Gohpur Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
Area Covered: Entire state of Arunachal Pradesh
Operational From: August 22, 2025
– Gangtok
Address: Daragaon, Tadong, Gangtok, Sikkim
Area Covered: Entire state of Sikkim
Operational From: August 22, 2025