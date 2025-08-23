CBSE Opens New Regional And Sub-Regional Offices, Centres Of Excellence In These Cities; Check Details

CBSE Sets Up Regional Offices and Centres of Excellence Across India |

In a major step towards decentralisation of activities and increased educational support, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up new regional offices, sub-regional offices, and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in seven major Indian cities.

This strategic expansion is intended to consolidate academic administration, simplify operating procedures, and improve teacher training in CBSE-affiliated schools across the country. The proposal was first sanctioned by the CBSE Finance Committee on December 12, 2024, then ratified by the Governing Body on December 26, 2024, and final authorisation from the Secretary of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The cities covered in this expansion are Gurugram, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Agartala, Itanagar, and Gangtok. All of these places will have either a Regional Office, Sub-Regional Office, or Centre of Excellence, depending on the jurisdictional needs.

CBSE has made it clear that all the affiliated schools will now come under the purview of these newly formed offices, depending upon the jurisdictions assigned specifically. This move is supposed to bring administration near to the schools, making it possible for quicker resolution of matters and localised assistance for academic and administrative services.

CBSE Regional Office

– Gurugram

Address: 1st & 2nd Floor, C-1 Building, Tower Gurugram Technology Park Ltd., Sector-34, Gurugram, Haryana

Jurisdiction: 12 districts of Haryana – Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sonipat

Operational From: September 1, 2025

– Lucknow

Address: G-4/58, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Jurisdiction: 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Gonda, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, and others

Operational From: September 1, 2025

– Raipur

Address: 4th Floor, CSIDC Corporate Tower, Near Udhyog Bhawan, Ring Road No. 1, Telibandha, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Jurisdiction: Entire state of Chhattisgarh

Operational From: August 22, 2025

– Ranchi

Address: Opposite Shalimar Bagh, Pundag, Ranchi, Jharkhand

Jurisdiction: Entire state of Jharkhand

Operational From: August 22, 2025

CBSE Sub-Regional Office

– Agartala

Address: Rabindranagar Madhyapara, P.O. Renters Colony, Agartala, West Tripura

Area Covered: Entire state of Tripura

Operational From: September 15, 2025

– Itanagar

Address: SCERT, Gohpur Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Area Covered: Entire state of Arunachal Pradesh

Operational From: August 22, 2025

– Gangtok

Address: Daragaon, Tadong, Gangtok, Sikkim

Area Covered: Entire state of Sikkim

Operational From: August 22, 2025