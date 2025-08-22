CBSE To Sign MoU With NCB To Launch Anti-Drug Campaign In Schools |

As part of a significant initiative towards student well-being and secure school cultures, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 3, 2025. The initiative is to initiate a national-level campaign creating awareness against drug abuse in all CBSE-associated schools.

The MoU will be signed at the CBSE Headquarters, Dwarka, New Delhi, in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs. As per CBSE, the program will comprise regular structured awareness programs, workshops, and counselling sessions for students, teachers, and school counsellors.

The campaign aims to empower schools with prevention tools and strategies, as well as healthy lifestyle choices among students. Following the signing of the MoU, a Special Awareness Program for Principals and Counsellors will be conducted to address their role in prevention, early identification, and intervention.

CBSE-affiliated school principals and counsellors have been requested to register for the ceremony through a specific link. It is free, but only chosen candidates will need to arrange for their travel and accommodation expenses themselves.

CBSE Warns Against Fake Agencies Offering Document Services

The CBSE has released a public advisory warning students, parents, and schools against being trapped by unauthorised channels that assure quick services for duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document rectification.

In its notice, the CBSE Regional Office (Delhi-East) announced that some individuals and unofficial websites have been deceiving the public by claiming to act as intermediaries for the services of CBSE. Not only are these claims spreading fake information, but they may also lead users to financial scams, misuse of data, or even legal implications.

CBSE has categorically said that no private agency, person, or outside website is permitted to process or help with any CBSE-related document request. All legitimate applications, for duplicate certificates, mark sheet corrections, or record updates, need to be submitted solely through the official CBSE site at cbse.gov.in.