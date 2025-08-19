CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections | Official Website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a public advisory warning students and parents against misleading claims from unauthorised sources promising speedy services for the issue of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document corrections.

According to the notification, the CBSE Regional Office (Delhi-East) said that some unofficial sources are claiming to provide such services falsely, prejudicing the public and at times placing them at risk of misinformation, money laundering, or legal trouble.

The board made it clear that no third-party agency or web platform is allowed to service such requests on behalf of CBSE. All genuine procedures for document services, such as duplicate certificate issuance, correction in mark sheet, and updation of student records, are handled strictly through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

"CBSE advises all students, parents, and stakeholders to rely exclusively on official notifications issued by the Board through its website, regional offices, or verified communication channels. The Board shall not be held responsible for any issues arising from information circulated through unofficial or third-party sources. This issues in public interest by Central Board of Secondary Education," reads the notification.

