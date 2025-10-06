Tamil Nadu RTE 2025–26 Admissions Begins Today; Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu RTE 2025–26: The Right to Education (RTE) Act's admissions procedure for the 2025–2026 academic year will open on October 6, 2024, according to a statement by the Tamil Nadu government. This action follows the Union government's immediate delivery of vital funds, which put an end to the period of uncertainty that had caused the process to be delayed.

Parents will be able to apply for the 25% of seats in private unaided schools that are earmarked for children from economically disadvantaged and weaker segments during a special window that will run through October 17, 2024, through the online admission site.

The Tamil Nadu government delayed RTE admissions for the 2025–2026 school year due to a lack of funding for private school reimbursement. According to confirmation from School Education Secretary B. Chandra Mohan, "The Indian government has now released the funds, thereby enabling the commencement of RTE admission for 2025-26 across Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu RTE 2025–26: Important dates

Admission notification issued: October 6, 2025

Schools upload filled seats: October 7, 2025

25% RTE seats identified: October 8, 2025

Upload eligible children details: October 9, 2025

Display eligible/ineligible list; submit missing documents: October 10 to 13, 2025

Final eligible list published: October 14, 2025

Remaining children tagged in EMIS portal: October 15, 2025

Tamil Nadu RTE 2025–26: Eligibility criteria

Certain child groups will be given preference in the admissions procedure in accordance with state government regulations:

Orphans

HIV-affected children

Transgender children

Children of scavengers (sanitation workers)

Differently-abled children

Tamil Nadu RTE 2025–26: What is RTE Act and reimmbursement?

Children ages 6 to 14 must get free and compulsory education under the 2009 Right to Education Act. It mandates that at least 25% of entry-level seats in private, unaided schools be set aside for students from underprivileged backgrounds and economically disadvantaged groups.

For these pupils, the government reimburses private schools at a rate equal to the tuition charge at the school or the per-child cost in government schools, whichever is less. The state and the centre split this funding in a 60:40 ratio. Additionally, the Act requires the school to reimburse any payments collected from RTE-eligible kids within seven days.