 WBJEE Counselling 2025 Schedule Announced, Registration Opens On August 28; Check Important Dates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBJEE Counselling 2025 Schedule Announced, Registration Opens On August 28; Check Important Dates

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Schedule Announced, Registration Opens On August 28; Check Important Dates

WBJEE Counselling 2025: WBJEE 2025 counselling begins on August 28, with registration and choice filling open until September 1. The first and second round seat allotment results will be announced on September 3 and 9, respectively. Candidates must complete seat acceptance and document verification within the specified timelines.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
WBJEE Counselling 2025 | Official Website

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2025 aspirants. Candidates who have passed this year's WBJEE exam are eligible to take part in the counselling process from August 28, 2025. Candidates can check the schedule at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling registration window will be open from August 28 to September 1, 2025. The same time frame will be available for editing and finalising the preference of choices up to the registration period.

September 3, 2025, is the date when the first round of seat allotment results will be announced. Subsequent to that, candidates can accept their allocated seats by paying the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7.

Read Also
WBJEE 2025 Toppers List Out: Aniruddha Chakrabarti Bags Rank 1; Check Toppers' Names Here
article-image

For candidates expecting the second round, the seat allotment results will be released on September 9, 2025, with the payment of the fee remaining open until September 11.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs

The WBJEE 2025 result was announced recently on August 22, along with the release of the final answer key. The exam was held this year on April 27, 2025, in two shifts: the first from 11 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Read Also
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get...
article-image

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Seat Matrix uploaded on website: 27 August 2025

Candidate registration, payment of registration fee, and choice filling: 28 August 2025 to 1 September 2025

Modification and locking of choices by candidates: Up to 1 September 2025

1st round seat allotment result: 3 September 2025

Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if upgradation choice is NO or allotted in 1st choice): 3 September 2025 to 7 September 2025

(Candidates should contact their allotted institutes or check institute websites for timings and admission details)

2nd round seat allotment result: 9 September 2025

Payment of seat acceptance fee (for fresh allottees), reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission, and withdrawal by candidates: 9 September 2025 to 11 September 2025

(Candidates must confirm timings and requirements with their allotted institutes)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WB NEET UG 2025: West Bengal Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At wbmcc.nic.in; Get Direct Link...

WB NEET UG 2025: West Bengal Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At wbmcc.nic.in; Get Direct Link...

Jharkhand: PG Student At RIMS Ranchi On Ventilator After Allegedly Consuming Poisoned Tea From...

Jharkhand: PG Student At RIMS Ranchi On Ventilator After Allegedly Consuming Poisoned Tea From...

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Last Chance To Apply NOW...

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Last Chance To Apply NOW...

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in; Exam On August 30

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in; Exam On August 30

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Schedule Announced, Registration Opens On August 28; Check Important Dates

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Schedule Announced, Registration Opens On August 28; Check Important Dates