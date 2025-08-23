WBJEE Counselling 2025 Schedule Announced, Registration Opens On August 28; Check Important Dates

WBJEE Counselling 2025 | Official Website

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2025 aspirants. Candidates who have passed this year's WBJEE exam are eligible to take part in the counselling process from August 28, 2025. Candidates can check the schedule at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling registration window will be open from August 28 to September 1, 2025. The same time frame will be available for editing and finalising the preference of choices up to the registration period.

September 3, 2025, is the date when the first round of seat allotment results will be announced. Subsequent to that, candidates can accept their allocated seats by paying the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7.

For candidates expecting the second round, the seat allotment results will be released on September 9, 2025, with the payment of the fee remaining open until September 11.

The WBJEE 2025 result was announced recently on August 22, along with the release of the final answer key. The exam was held this year on April 27, 2025, in two shifts: the first from 11 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Seat Matrix uploaded on website: 27 August 2025

Candidate registration, payment of registration fee, and choice filling: 28 August 2025 to 1 September 2025

Modification and locking of choices by candidates: Up to 1 September 2025

1st round seat allotment result: 3 September 2025

Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if upgradation choice is NO or allotted in 1st choice): 3 September 2025 to 7 September 2025

(Candidates should contact their allotted institutes or check institute websites for timings and admission details)

2nd round seat allotment result: 9 September 2025

Payment of seat acceptance fee (for fresh allottees), reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission, and withdrawal by candidates: 9 September 2025 to 11 September 2025

(Candidates must confirm timings and requirements with their allotted institutes)