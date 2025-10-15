Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study | X @IIASShimla

Shimla: A ceremony was held at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla, to formally welcome the newly appointed Director, Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, and bid farewell to former Director (Additional Charge), Professor Raghavendra Tiwari.

The event took place on Tuesday in the Seminar Hall of the Institute, where members, scholars, and staff expressed deep respect and gratitude as they recalled the valuable contributions of both distinguished academicians.

The ceremony was chaired by Professor Shashiprabha Kumar, Chairperson of the Institute, while Professor Shailendra Raj Mehta, Vice Chairman, Governing Body of IIAS, joined the programme virtually as the Guest of Honour.

Prof. Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi took charge today as Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla. A distinguished historian, he expressed his resolve to take the Institute’s glorious intellectual tradition to greater heights. #IIAS #Shimla @DDUGU_Official pic.twitter.com/B2FWQ0HvlC — Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla (@IIASShimla) August 14, 2025

In her opening remarks, Professor Shashiprabha Kumar warmly welcomed Professor Chaturvedi, expressing confidence that under his leadership, the Institute would establish new benchmarks in innovation, research, and academic excellence. She also appreciated the tenure of Professor Raghavendra P. Tiwari, describing it as a period of "successful and steady academic stewardship."

Professor Raghavendra P. Tiwari, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, shared his reflections virtually, stating that IIAS is not merely a research institution but a "living embodiment of Indian thought and philosophy." He expressed gratitude to all officers, staff, and scholars for their cooperation and support.

In his address, Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi said, "The Indian Institute of Advanced Study is a space where tradition of thought and creativity evolve together. It symbolizes the intellectual consciousness of India, and it is our collective responsibility to elevate it to new heights. In the times to come, the Institute will play a decisive role in national and international intellectual discourse through its research projects, publications, and dialogues."

Professor Shailendra Raj Mehta, Vice Chairman, Governing Body, observed that both scholars have been a source of inspiration for the Institute. He noted that under the guidance of Professor Tiwari, the Institute upheld the values of discipline and dedication, while under Professor Chaturvedi's leadership, it would move forward with renewed ideas and vision.

In her concluding remarks, Professor Shashiprabha Kumar said that the Indian Institute of Advanced Study represents the intellectual tradition of independent India, where dialogue, study, and critical thinking converge. She expressed confidence that the Institute will continue to serve as a centre of harmony between knowledge and culture.

A vote of thanks was proposed by Shri Mehar Chand Negi, Secretary, IIAS, and the programme was conducted by Akhilesh Pathak, Public Relations Officer. The ceremony concluded in a cordial and graceful atmosphere.

