Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative

Sabarkantha: In rural Gujarat, a small government school in Sabarkantha's Himmatnagar is making a big difference in shaping young dreams. Berana Primary School has introduced a unique initiative that combines inspiration, commitment, and community spirit, a concept that is quietly transforming how children in the region view their futures.

Under the regular efforts of the state government to encourage education and aspiration among students, Berana Primary School adopted an innovative idea from the village Sarpanch: turning a simple Class 8 farewell ceremony into a powerful life lesson. As part of this event, each graduating student shares their dream for the future and receives a "Dream Commitment Certificate", a symbolic pledge to work hard, stay focused, and make their family and village proud.

Speaking about the initiative, Principal Dhaval Kumar Suthar explained that the program was designed to help children visualise and commit to their goals early on. "The children set a goal for themselves and started working on it. Our teachers did a drafting and gave them guidance to achieve their goals. The students were also given initial rupees one hundred to set a goal," he said.

One of the students, Rudra, who is now in Class 9, dreams of joining the Merchant Navy. His Dream Certificate hangs proudly on the wall of his home, serving as a constant reminder of his aspirations and the importance of discipline. "Whenever I feel diverted from my goals, I look at the certificate. It reminds me of my goal of joining the merchant navy. It gives me motivation," Rudra shared with a smile.

Another student, Priyanshi, aspires to become an IPS officer. Her certificate sits above her study table, symbolising her determination and perseverance. "I want to become an IPS officer. I want to help people," she said confidently. Her father, a tailor by profession, supports her dream wholeheartedly, stitching clothes by day and nurturing his daughter's ambition by night.

The initiative, driven by local leadership and dedicated educators, has sparked a sense of purpose and direction among students who once struggled to imagine a future beyond their village.

In rural Gujarat, this school's innovative approach is not just distributing certificates; it is building confidence, nurturing ambition, and shaping the future of the next generation.

