CBSE LOC Data Correction Window 2025 Opens; Check Guidelines Here

CBSE LOC Data Correction Window 2025

CBSE LOC Data Correction Window 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a correction window for LOC data. The modifications can be made through CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notification, applicants can make edits in the particulars, such as name, parent name, DOB, or subject, within the given time. The deadline for making modifications to the LOC data is October 27, 2025.

"All the schools are requested to bring the contents of this circular to the notice of all the concerned students & parents and submit corrections in data (if any) in the LOC strictly as per the schedule," the notice reads.

Read the official notification here

CBSE LOC Data Correction Window 2025: Guidelines

The Board has asked parents to check the information provided below:

1. Fill out your ward's personal information, such as name, date of birth, mother's and father's names, correctly.

2. All names in expanded form have been filled in rather than short names, as documentation in extended form will be required in many locations in the future.

3. The surname has been provided in case your ward plans to travel abroad, as various countries require this.

4. The date of birth is correct in all aspects.

5. If your ward possesses a passport, the details in the passport were reviewed while submitting the data.

6. Subjects have been filled in with care in the LOC of both grades X and XII, as no changes will be accepted after the deadline for corrections.

7. It is the parents' responsibility to ensure that all of their ward's data supplied to the LOC is correct.

Note: CBSE is offering another chance for schools, parents, and students to make sure that only the right student data is entered into the LOC. This will also help with the smooth running of the exams. No other opportunity for change/correction of data will be provided thereafter.