CBSE CTET December 2025 Notification To Be Out Soon; Details Here

CBSE CTET December 2025 Notification | Canva

CBSE CTET December Notification 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to issue the notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025 session soon on the website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. According to numerous media reports, it is scheduled to be released by the end of October. However, official approval from the board is still pending.

CBSE CTET December 2025: Details mentioned on notification

The CTET Notification 2025 will be released by the CBSE in the form of a detailed PDF. It will include all essential information such as the application process, eligibility criteria, important dates, exam pattern, syllabus, admit card details, examination process, result, and certificate guidelines.

CBSE CTET December 2025: Details required for the application form

Aspirants must complete the online application form with correct personal, educational, and contact information. Aspirants should also choose their desired exam centre, upload scanned papers as specified, and pay the application cost.

CBSE CTET December 2025: Exam pattern

CTET is a pen-and-paper test made up of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with no negative marks. Aspirants can decide to take one or both papers, based on their teaching preferences. The exam is normally administered in two shifts: morning for Paper I and afternoon for Paper II.

CBSE CTET December 2025: Syllabus

The syllabus is based on the NCERT curriculum for grades 1–8 and includes subjects such as child development, pedagogy, language, mathematics, and environmental studies.

CBSE CTET December 2025: Eligibility criteria

The CTET exam is offered to applicants who meet CBSE's minimal educational standards. Paper I, which is meant for teaching classes 1–5, requires applicants to have finished Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and to have completed or be in the last year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

What is the CTET exam?

The CTET exam is required for individuals who want to teach grades 1-8 in CBSE-accredited schools or other recognised institutions. The CTET certificate is valid for life, and applicants can take the exam multiple times.