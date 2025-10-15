SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Ends Today; Check Details Here

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025 today, October 15, 2025. Candidates can apply for this through the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The window for fee payment will conclude tomorrow, October 16, 2025, and the application correction window will be open from October 23 to 25, 2025. By December 2025/January 2026, the exam will be administered using computer-based testing.

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 370 Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male, 182 Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Female, and 737 Constable (Driver) positions.

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to apply for the recruiting drive:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the login link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the necessary information to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further use.

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Unreserved applicants must pay an application fee of ₹100. Those qualifying for reservation under the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) categories are not required to pay a fee. The cost can be paid online with BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or a Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

According to SSC, once paid, the price is non-refundable and cannot be applied to any other examination or selection.

