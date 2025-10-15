 SECL Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 543 Positions Starts Tomorrow; Check Details Here
The registration process for the Assistant Foreman positions starts tomorrow, October 16, 2025 by the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). The selection procedure will include a written test. The written test will consist of 100-mark questions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
SECL Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: The official notification for the Assistant Foreman positions has been released by the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on the official website of SECL at secl-cil.in. This recruitment campaign will fill 543 positions within the organisation. The registration process will begin on October 16 and end on November 9, 2025.

SECL Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application window: 16 Oct 2025, 10:00 AM

2. Last date to apply: 9 Nov 2025, 11:59 PM

3. Unit (HR) Officer can start forwarding applications: 10 Nov 2025, 10:00 AM

4. Last date for Unit (HR) Officer to forward applications: 15 Nov 2025, 11:59 PM

Read the official notification here

5. Submit representation if rejected by Unit (HR) Officer: 16 Nov 2025, 10:00 AM

6. Last date for submitting representation: 20 Nov 2025, 11:59 PM

7. Unit (HR)/SO (HR) starts finalising applicant list:21 Nov 2025, 10:00 AM

8. Closing date for finalisation of applicant list: 26 Nov 2025, 11:59 PM

9. AGM opens for forwarding applications: 27 Nov 2025, 10:00 AM

10. Closing date for AGM to forward applications: 30 Nov 2025, 11:59 PM

SECL Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Asst. Foreman (Electrical) T&S, Grade -C (Trainee): AICTE-approved Diploma in Electrical Engineering (minimum three-year course). Degree in electrical and electronic engineering.

b. Asst. Foreman (Electrical) T&S, Grade -C: Diploma/Non-Diploma holders with a supervisory certificate are eligible to operate as Electrical Supervisors in Mines (with Mining Part) under the Indian Electricity Rules.

SECL Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for the written test vary by category. Candidates belonging to the General category must secure at least 35% of the total marks, while those in the SC/ST category need a minimum of 30% of the total marks to qualify.

SECL Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a written test. The written test will consist of 100-mark questions. Each question will be worth one mark. The question paper will be broken into three sections. Mental/quantitative ability: Logical and reasoning abilities, general awareness and knowledge of CIL/SECL, and subject knowledge.

