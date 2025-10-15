Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At Education

Children previously working at traffic signals embrace education at Navi Mumbai’s first Signal School in Nerul | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Amid the bustling traffic signals and crowded streets of Navi Mumbai, a quiet revolution in education is taking place. The city’s first Signal School has opened its doors in Municipal School No. 102, Sector 4,Nerul aiming to bring children who previously sold garlands, flowers, and other items at traffic signals into the mainstream of education.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Samarth Bharat Vyaspith, modeled on the success of a similar project in Thane under the Three Haat Naka flyover.

“This school is not just about teaching ABCs and 123s,” said the CEO of Vyaspith B Sawant . “It is about giving these children a chance to dream, to belong, and to step out of the hardships of street life.”

School Operations and Enrollment

The school officially began operations in June 2025, marking the start of the current academic year. Currently, 45 students are enrolled, including 25 girls and 20 boys. Of these, 27 are pre-primary students, 10 are in Classes 1 to 4, and 7–8 students are in Classes 5 and 6.

Before the children could enroll, the school team conducted counseling sessions with their parents, many of whom were initially hesitant to send their children to school.

“We had to convince parents who had never imagined a classroom for their children,” said an officer. “It was important to help them see education as a pathway to a better life.”

Facilities and Support for Students

A dedicated school bus now ensures that the children are safely transported to and from school, with attendance averaging around 80%.

Many of the students come from underprivileged backgrounds and often lack basic facilities, arriving at school without having bathed. The school’s caretakers help them freshen up and get ready for the day.

After morning routines, the children share a common breakfast before lessons begin. Beyond academics, the curriculum emphasizes personality development and social skills to help these children integrate confidently into society.

“We want these children not only to study but also to feel confident in their interactions with the world,” explains one of the teachers, who has been with the project since its inception.

Weekly sessions with a psychologist provide emotional support and guidance, helping students navigate challenges that come from growing up in difficult circumstances. “Many of these children have experienced trauma at a young age. Providing counseling is as crucial as teaching them literacy and numeracy,” Sawant adds.

Impact on Students

For the students, the Signal School has become more than just a place of learning — it is a safe haven, a space where they are respected, nurtured, and encouraged to dream big. As one student, 10-year-old Riya, shares, “I like coming to school. I learn new things and my teachers help me when I don’t understand. I want to be a teacher one day.”

Hope for the Future

“This is a small beginning,” says Dhumka. “But we hope it inspires more such initiatives across the city and state, so that every child, no matter where they come from, has access to education and a chance at a better future.”

