Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Gain Hands-On Experience At Star Nursery In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Students of Classes 9 and 10 from St. Joseph’s High School, New Panvel, participated in a practical internship program at Star Nursery in Karanjade, Panvel, gaining firsthand experience in environmental practices.

As part of the visit, the students explored various aspects of plant cultivation and nursery management. They learned about soil preparation, plantation techniques, irrigation systems, plant care, and the application of organic fertilizers and pesticides. The group also observed different saplings and sustainable gardening methods in action.

Teachers accompanying the students said the field trip bridged the gap between classroom lessons and practical exposure. “This hands-on interaction not only deepened their theoretical knowledge but also instilled a sense of responsibility towards the environment,” a faculty member said.

According to the school, the program was designed to highlight the importance of greenery, biodiversity, and conservation, while also fostering teamwork and career readiness. School authorities added that the nursery visit proved to be an enriching experience that will help students connect academics with sustainable living practices.

