Mumbai Crime: Azad Maidan Police Register Forgery Case Against Accused For Using Fake Documents At Bombay HC

Azad Maidan Police register forgery case against Paras Solanki for using fake documents at Bombay High Court | Representative Image

Mumbai: A case of forgery has been registered at Azad Maidan police station after it was revealed that accused Paras Solanki, along with an unidentified accomplice, allegedly created and used forged documents with the intent to cheat.

Complainant’s Statement

The complaint was filed by Ganesh Lalji Javre (52), Assistant Manager, High Court (Appeals Branch, Personnel Department, Mumbai), residing at New Mantralaya Building, GT Hospital, Mumbai.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at the Appeals Branch, Personnel Department, Bombay High Court. The accused are alleged to have prepared fabricated documents and presented them as genuine, thereby committing fraud.

Police Action

Azad Maidan Police have booked Solanki and the unknown individual under charges of cheating and forgery, and further investigation is underway.

